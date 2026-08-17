South Jersey floral designer says secret to success is caring about each client: "treat them like they're family"

A South Jersey floral designer has played a part in thousands of weddings over her career.

Alisha Simone Bell, who owns Alisha Simone in Haddon Township, New Jersey, has more than 35 years of experience in the floral industry. It started in college when she picked up a job at an artificial flower shop to pay for tuition.

"I put my whole heart and soul into everything that we do. We're given the opportunity to have a piece of a special day that, you know, you get hopefully once in a lifetime," Bell said.

The mom of three works alongside a small, family-driven team.

"My parents are here on a daily. Every vase that goes out the door, she (Bell's mom) cleans it. They cut flowers," Bell said.

The New Jersey native initially wanted to go into fashion design. Life had other plans.

"I found flowers and decided that this was the perfect medium for me," Bell said.

She's never looked back. So what's the secret to success?

"Ah, secret sauce is understanding what every client's needs are and actually caring," Bell said.

Weddings, birthdays, anniversaries — Bell loves getting a chance to play a part in someone's special day.

"We treat them (clients) like they're family. I care for them. I listen, and we implement with a whole heart. I get nervous with every single wedding, and I've been doing it a very long time," Bell said.

While most companies in the industry are female-led, online career database Zippia estimates less than 3% of florists are Black and African American.

"Being a Black-owned business and a woman-owned business, I have to say, I don't really think of it that way. I just think of it as I'm the person for you, and if you can see that, I'm here for you," Bell said.

Coming up on four decades in the industry, Bell has no plans to retire.

"I might be of age, but I'm not of feeling. I should say, right? My body's not ready. My mind still loves what we do, so I'm here," Bell said. "I'll probably doing be doing flowers until I drop."