Philadelphia police searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen at Kensington home

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help with finding a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday evening.

Police said 12-year-old Alina Santiago was last seen at her Kensington home on the 3200 block of Hurley Street at around 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.

Santiago is described by investigators as 4-foot-11, weighing about 130 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. The 12-year-old was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black hoodie with a diamond-studded skull design on the back, and green cargo pants with black sneakers.

Investigators urge anyone who has information about Santiago's whereabouts to call 911 or the East Detectives at 215-686-3243.