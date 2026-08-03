Bensalem school bus aide allegedly inappropriately touched special needs teen, police say

A school bus aide was arrested for inappropriately touching a 14-year-old Bensalem High School special needs student in July, police said.

Ali Khan, 62, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors and two counts of indecent assault for allegedly inappropriately touching a student numerous times on a bus last week, according to police.

Police said the indecent assaults happened on July 29 and July 30 on the bus to Bensalem High School's extended school year program.

Police said investigators obtained footage from inside the bus that showed Khan directing the 14-year-old to a specific seat. That's when Khan allegedly touched the 14-year-old inappropriately several times, according to police.

Khan allegedly had his cellphone out during the indecent assaults and appeared to be recording videos and taking photos of the 14-year-old, police said. The 62-year-old also allegedly placed his hands inside his pants and touched himself during the incident, according to police.

Police said officers were tipped off about the incident by the 14-year-old's parents.

Khan was arraigned Monday. His bail was set at 10% of $500,000. He was taken to the Bucks County Correctional Facility.