How this South Jersey multi-sport athlete made her way onto the U.S. Special Olympics roster

A South Jersey multi-sport athlete found her way onto a U.S. Special Olympics roster.

Alexa Valletta, 33, was diagnosed with cognitive issues before the age of 2.

"I wanted to make sure that she was going to have the best life that she could have," Monica Valletta-Hileman, her mother, said. "And every time she did something, we just made a big deal out of it. When she rode her bicycle for the first time without training wheels, we were so proud of her."

But there were never training wheels for life, with the Glassboro native at times feeling different.

"I feel like no one is normal and no one gets it and understands what you do, what you have," Valletta said.

But her family made sure she knew she was loved just the way she is.

"She's my best friend now, but she was like my built-in best friend," sister Alisha Stevenson said. "She always tried so hard to the best of her ability, and she would get it."

After transferring to Bankbridge School, which offers a special education program, Valletta tried numerous sports, starting with basketball in fourth grade.

"I hated missing games," Stevenson said. "She'd get knocked down. She'd get right back, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, she's a little feisty one.'"

"Once you get to see her play a little bit, then you kind of see where her feistiness come and her competitiveness," Sean McEnroe said. "It's like a switch she just turns into."

With her newfound confidence through sports, Valletta even met her life partner in school and had her dream wedding.

"He does a lot for me," Valletta said. "I so appreciate everything he does. Like when he gets home from work, 'I'm tired.' And I'm like, 'Well, you're taking me out shopping.' He goes, 'OK.'"

With her family's support, Valletta tried soccer and her team won a gold medal in the New Jersey Special Olympics Fall Games. Valletta scored a goal leading up to the championship.

The gold medal qualified her to try out for the 2026 U.S. Special Olympic Games in Minnesota, and she made the team.

"We're capable of doing anything," Valletta said. "Go out and do your best."

Valletta continues to train hard and hopes to inspire others to give it their best shot.

If you know of an athlete or coach that you want to see on Hometown Hustle, you can email Krystle Rich at hometownhustle@cbs.com.