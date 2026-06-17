CBS Philadelphia's Alex Scott: A Stand for Hope Telethon raises more than $7.2 million

CBS News Philadelphia's 20th annual Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope Telethon raised more than $7.2 million for the fight against childhood cancer Wednesday.

The Great Hall at the CBS Philadelphia studios was buzzing all day as an army of volunteers took donations and honored the memory of Alex Scott, the little girl who started it all.

Alex's parents, Liz and Jay Scott, joined us to spearhead the effort.

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra "Alex" Scott. In 2000, 4-year-old Alex announced she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Since Alex held that first stand, the foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Alex died in 2004, but this little girl left a big legacy.

This year marks 26 years of Alex's Lemonade Stand, which has raised more than $300 million since Alex's first stand. Last year, CBS Philadelphia raised a record-breaking $8,477,342.