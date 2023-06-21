Alex's Lemonade Stand's legacy of helping kids and families battling cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Viewers of CBS News Philadelphia on TV, web and stream have been hearing the name Alex for weeks in the buildup to our telethon on Wednesday, June 21.

The telethon honors Alexandra "Alex" Scott, the namesake of the charity foundation, who was born on Jan. 18, 1996. Shortly before her first birthday she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a type of cancer typically found in the adrenal glands that most commonly affects children.

Alex faced many obstacles from that day forward, but she took them on headfirst. On the day after her 4th birthday, she told her family she wanted to open a lemonade stand to raise money so doctors could "help other kids, like they helped me." Just a few months later with the help of her brother, Alex held her first lemonade stand and raised $2,000.

She continued the tradition yearly in her front yard until her passing in August 2004.

Her legacy, however, lives on.

Alex's story inspired children and their families around the world, leading to the creation of the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to help fight against childhood cancer. Her efforts have created countless stories of hope from those suffering with childhood cancer and also inspiration by those joining the fight.

CBS Philadelphia will present the 17th Annual Alex Scott: A Stand for Hope Telethon - a full day of fundraising forAlex's Lemonade Stand Foundation on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, live from CBS Philadelphia studios from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can participate on the web, by phone or by text all day long.

The annual event has raised more than $47 million since it began in 2007.

The Alex Scott: Stand for Hope Telethon is sponsored by Your Local Tri-State Toyota Dealers, Commonwealth Charter Academy and The Malvern School.