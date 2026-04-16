Pennsylvania youth soccer coach, real estate agent charged with possessing child pornography

A Pennsylvania real estate agent and youth soccer coach was arrested and charged for possessing child sexual abuse material, authorities announced Thursday.

Forty-eight-year-old Albert Stroble, of Lower Providence Township, is charged with 150 felony counts related to possession of child sexual abuse material, as well as criminal use of a communication facility, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.

Stroble, who sources say is a coach with FC Montco, is also a real estate agent in the Philadelphia area. He previously worked at Chestnut Hill College as the school's associate athletic director until 2016, according to a LinkedIn profile for Stroble.

According to the district attorney's office, the investigation began Jan. 12 when the Montgomery County detectives received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of a Dropbox account suspected of uploading material of children being sexually abused. In the Dropbox, investigators uncovered content that contained videos of prepubescent and pubescent girls being sexually abused by adult men, prosecutors say.

After discovering the videos, authorities executed search warrants on Google, Verizon and Dropbox, which linked the accounts to an IP address registered to Stroble's home in Lower Providence Township. Investigators executed a search warrant of Stroble's home and confiscated multiple electronic devices, including a laptop allegedly used to upload the material.

Stroble was arrested and arraigned on Tuesday. Bail was set at $300,000 with conditions that include no unsupervised contact with children. He was released after posting bail Wednesday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to FC Montco for comment and have yet to hear back.