"It's like a second family": Man among hundreds honored at Virtua Health

NEW JERSEY (CBS) -- Honoring people who give back – Virtua Health held a special event to celebrate hundreds of people who volunteer at their various locations.

Selfless generosity – that's what volunteering is all about.

At Virtua, the volunteers help patients, families and staff.

And on Monday, we met one with a long history

Whether it's handing out donated Girl Scout cookies, or interacting with therapy dogs, Alan Cohen's co-workers say he's always ready with a smile and encouraging words.

He has a simple mission: "Just helping people and paying it forward," he said.

Cohen has a long history at Virtua Health. He was once an employee, then a patient with two strokes and cancer.

Now, he's a volunteer.

"From the moment you meet him, you just know he is a very kind, compassionate person," Tiffany Lockett said.

Cohen was among hundreds of volunteers being honored by the hospital and first lady of New Jersey Tammy Murphy.

"Paying it forward is a beautiful New Jersey trait," Murphy said.

It's the first time in three years since the pandemic that Virtua's 650 volunteers have been celebrated together and in person.

"With the pandemic, it was rough," Cohen said.

Cohen was especially moved by the medical staff on the front lines during COVID, and decided to spend his limited social security income to buy them meals.

"I didn't care what it cost, I wanted to make sure these people were fed because they were doing such a wonderful job," Cohen said.

And the staff is grateful to the volunteers.

Whether it's greeting people or rocking babies, they're busy spreading their generosity and kindness.

"They give UP themselves and they're doing it not for anything. They want to make people feel better, give a helping hand," Lockett said.

For Cohen, it's the hospital that saved his life and gave him a career, and now he's glad to get his turn to give back.

"It's like a second family," Cohen said.

Virtua's family of volunteers includes retirees, students and people with disabilities.

The hospital says the lunch was a small token of its appreciation.