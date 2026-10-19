Airline delay rule that could affect hotel, meal vouchers pushed back

Travelers who were told to expect a major airline policy change starting today can breathe a little easier, at least for now.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has delayed a new rule that changes how airlines categorize certain flight delays and cancellations until Feb. 1, 2027. The rule had been scheduled to take effect Monday, Oct. 19. The department said it agreed to postpone implementation after a request from Airlines for America, the trade group representing major U.S. carriers.

The delay means travelers heading into the busy holiday travel season will continue operating under the current system.

Why travelers were paying attention

The rule drew attention because it would move several causes of delays and cancellations into a category that is no longer considered within an airline's control for reporting purposes.

Those categories include unscheduled maintenance, medical emergencies, cybersecurity incidents and unruly passengers. The rule was created to implement requirements contained in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024.

Consumer advocates and travel experts expressed concern that the changes could ultimately give airlines more discretion when deciding whether to provide compensation such as hotel accommodations, meal vouchers or transportation assistance after disruptions.

"If the plane goes mechanical at the gate because it's not safe to fly, the airlines may no longer have to compensate you," said Clint Henderson of The Points Guy travel site. "The airlines have a lot more latitude to decide what is officially eligible."

What the delay means

According to the DOT, the postponement is intended to give airlines, regulators and industry stakeholders more time to update reporting systems and procedures associated with the new categories. The department also said the delay will help create a cleaner transition at the beginning of a new calendar year.

Under the revised timeline, airlines will begin reporting delays and cancellations using the new categories for flights occurring on or after Jan. 1, 2027, with the rule formally taking effect Feb. 1, 2027.

What has not changed

Travel experts stress that travelers should not confuse this rule with existing passenger refund protections.

Henderson said consumers are still entitled to automatic refunds when a flight is canceled or significantly delayed and they choose not to accept alternative travel arrangements.

Other passenger protections, including certain tarmac delay rules, also remain in place.

How to protect yourself before holiday travel

With Thanksgiving and year-end travel approaching, Henderson recommends travelers take a few steps before heading to the airport:

Book flights with a credit card that includes trip delay or trip cancellation coverage.

Save receipts for hotels, meals and other unexpected expenses.

Take screenshots and document communications with airlines.

Ask for compensation even if an initial request is denied.

"It never hurts to ask, and if your first answer is no, ask again," Henderson said.

As millions of Americans begin making holiday travel plans, the message from consumer advocates is simple: Know your rights, keep records and understand that the rules many travelers expected to change this month will now remain on hold until next year.