Travel expert warns airline customers about rule change that could stick you with unforeseen costs A U.S. Department of Transportation rule scheduled to take effect Monday, Oct. 19 would have altered how airlines categorize certain flight delays and cancellations. That change gives airlines more discretion in refunding customers, advocates say. Now, the implementation of the rule has been delayed to February. Josh Sidorowicz is In Your Corner with more on your rights as a consumer and air traveler. More