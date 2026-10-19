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Travel expert warns airline customers about rule change that could stick you with unforeseen costs

A U.S. Department of Transportation rule scheduled to take effect Monday, Oct. 19 would have altered how airlines categorize certain flight delays and cancellations. That change gives airlines more discretion in refunding customers, advocates say. Now, the implementation of the rule has been delayed to February. Josh Sidorowicz is In Your Corner with more on your rights as a consumer and air traveler.
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Philadelphia-bound flight makes emergency landing after cabin fills with smoke

Philadelphia-bound flight makes emergency landing after cabin fills with smoke

Viewings, funeral announced for fallen Philadelphia police officer Shane Seiber

Viewings, funeral announced for fallen Philadelphia police officer Shane Seiber

Pallets of beef stolen from truck in Philadelphia, police say

Pallets of beef stolen from truck in Philadelphia, police say

Pennsylvania ban on unregistered vape products takes effect

Pennsylvania ban on unregistered vape products takes effect

Dry and seasonable fall conditions ahead, but more flooding, erosion concerns at the Shore

Dry and seasonable fall conditions ahead, but more flooding, erosion concerns at the Shore

Crowds welcome Pope Leo XIV back to Vatican after his surgery

Crowds welcome Pope Leo XIV back to Vatican after his surgery

Sunny and dry stretch of weather in Philadelphia area

Sunny and dry stretch of weather in Philadelphia area

As Philadelphia mourns officer Shane Seiber, thousands join Run for Blue to show support

As Philadelphia mourns officer Shane Seiber, thousands join Run for Blue to show support

Philadelphia Eagles fans react to team's 4th-straight loss: "They played bad"

Philadelphia Eagles fans react to team's 4th-straight loss: "They played bad"

Man found dead in burning car in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

Man found dead in burning car in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

Stretch of beautiful fall weather in Philadelphia this week

Stretch of beautiful fall weather in Philadelphia this week

Fires set, tear gas deployed after protests in France turn into destructive riots

Fires set, tear gas deployed after protests in France turn into destructive riots

Cats might like yarn and string, but here's why they can be dangerous | Pet Project

Cats might like yarn and string, but here's why they can be dangerous | Pet Project

Philadelphia police commissioner gets emotional at "Run for Blue" in wake of officer's shooting

Philadelphia police commissioner gets emotional at "Run for Blue" in wake of officer's shooting

Man killed in fire at Bensalem, Pennsylvania, apartments

Man killed in fire at Bensalem, Pennsylvania, apartments

5 shot, 1 fatally, in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood

5 shot, 1 fatally, in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood

Chilly and sunny Sunday for Eagles game, tracking coastal flood risks this week | NEXT Weather

Chilly and sunny Sunday for Eagles game, tracking coastal flood risks this week | NEXT Weather

Pope Leo XIV released from hospital after lung cancer surgery

Pope Leo XIV released from hospital after lung cancer surgery

Cold Sunday morning in Philadelphia area, bright and sunny week ahead

Cold Sunday morning in Philadelphia area, bright and sunny week ahead

Manayunk and East Falls welcome autumn with neighborhood festivals

Manayunk and East Falls welcome autumn with neighborhood festivals

Freeze, frost warnings Saturday night in parts of Philadelphia region | NEXT Weather

Freeze, frost warnings Saturday night in parts of Philadelphia region | NEXT Weather

Southwest Philadelphia neighbors celebrate their community at Peace Not Guns Festival

Southwest Philadelphia neighbors celebrate their community at Peace Not Guns Festival

No one hurt in house fire in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood

No one hurt in house fire in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood

Cyberattack impacts Giant grocery store app, online orders

Cyberattack impacts Giant grocery store app, online orders

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