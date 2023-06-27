Airbnb brings Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse to life

Pretty in Pink: Barbie's dreamhouse comes to life in Malibu

Pretty in Pink: Barbie's dreamhouse comes to life in Malibu

Pretty in Pink: Barbie's dreamhouse comes to life in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (CNN) -- You could soon have the chance to vacation at Barbie's Malibu dreamhouse.

It's been the dream of thousands of young girls for many decades and now the favorite accessory in Barbie's world has come to life.

Starting at 10 a.m. on July 17, Airbnb customers can book two one-night stays for up to two guests in the signature pink home in Malibu, California.

RELATED: The "Barbie" movie used so much pink paint it caused a shortage

This three-story lookalike to Barbie's iconic mansion looks a lot like a set out of Warner Bros. upcoming "Barbie" movie.

There's a dance floor, a giant pink slide and a huge swimming pool that features floating letters spelling out "KEN." Guests also have a chance to shuffle through Ken's wardrobe.

Fans of the doll can stay in the dream mansion for no charge. Details on how to book a stay are available from Airbnb here.

ALSO SEE: As Barbie Turns 60, How Has The World's Most Famous Doll Grown Up?

Airbnb offered a similar promotion at the same property in 2019 to celebrate 60 years of the Barbie brand.

The "Barbie" movie hits theaters on July 21, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and is directed by Greta Gerwig.

CBS Philadelphia contributed to this report.