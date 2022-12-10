Airbnb cracks down on New Year's Eve house parties in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Airbnb is cracking down on disruptive house parties over New Year's weekend.
Certain one-night bookings on New Year's Eve will be banned in Philadelphia and other cities throughout the country.
This applies to guests with little to no positive history with Airbnb.
The company says, in the past, unauthorized parties have caused major disruptions in neighborhoods and even led to criminal activity.
