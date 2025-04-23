Bethlehem man charged with possession of AI-generated child pornography, first-of-its-kind charge in Pennsylvania

A Bethlehem man has been charged in the production of AI-generated child pornography - a first-of-its-kind charge under a new statute banning artificially generated sexual depictions of children.

According to the district attorney's office, this is one of the first defendants in Pennsylvania charged under a new statute banning artificially generated sexual images of a child.

The investigation began in late March when Bethlehem police were called by the defendant's estranged wife.

She told investigators she went onto the suspect's computer and found an email with AI-generated nude images of children. The suspect had obtained the images from vacation photographs. Investigators say he then used artificial intelligence photo editing software to alter the images to make the children appear naked.

According to the district attorney's office, the new Pennsylvania law prohibits the use of technical means (including AI and photo editing software) to produce any image that appears to authentically depict a child engaging in any prohibited sexual act. This statute became effective on December 30, 2024.

The defendant was charged with three counts of Child Sexual Abuse of Material and one count of Criminal Use of Communication Facility. He posted a $1000,000 bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on May 28.