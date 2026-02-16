AI tool helping this Delaware County school district boost early reading skills

A Delaware County school district is turning to artificial intelligence to help identify students who are struggling to read and boost their confidence.

Amira, an AI-powered literacy tool, acts like a personalized reading tutor for students in first, second and third grade in the Southeast Delco School District.

CBS News Philadelphia got a behind-the-scenes look at Harris School, a K-8 school in Collingdale, where students spend 15 to 20 minutes a day with Amira.

Students choose a story and read aloud from a laptop. As they read, the program listens, corrects mistakes and provides instant feedback. The software even screens for dyslexia.

"This is, I would say, really the only AI intelligence that we use," Harris School teacher Julie Adams said. "I know AI has come a long way. And this is kind of the beginning of learning how to teach with it and how to use it effectively."

Some students are already noticing improvement.

"I can read fast now and then I got better progress," Harris School second grader Emily Hyles said.

Amira was introduced as a pilot program in the 2024-2025 school year. After reviewing early results, school board members approved a one-year contract on Aug. 28, 2025, at a cost not to exceed $13,300, making the program permanent for the 2025-2026 school year.

Students' reading sessions are recorded, allowing teachers and parents to monitor progress over time. School leaders said they're already seeing measurable gains.

According to Harris School principal Stacey Ray, students were reading an average of 59 words per minute at the beginning of the school year. That average has now increased to 91 words per minute.

Beyond the data, students said they are becoming more confident in their reading abilities.

"It helps me read better," Harris School second grader Zaheed McBurrows said. "It tests you in the story."

Adams said the technology helps pinpoint exactly where students need support and makes her job easier.

"It's a wonderful tool for me because while they're working on Amira, I'm able to pull my small groups and do some structured reading with those groups," Adams said.

District leaders said the goal is simple: strengthen literacy skills early and give students the tools they need to succeed.