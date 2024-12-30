New Jersey man arrested for sexually assaulting child during prayer service in Trenton

A New Jersey man was charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl while she was sleeping during an in-home prayer service, according to the Mercer County Prosecuctor's Office.

Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey identified the suspect as 51-year-old Jose Agustin-Hernandez of Trenton. Agustin-Hernandez is charged with aggravated sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

The affidavit and criminal complaint allege that on Dec. 23, during an in-home prayer service on Hamilton Avenue in Trenton, Agustin-Hernandez went inside a room where a 6-year-old girl was sleeping and sexually assaulted her. Prosecutors say the girl escaped from the room crying and told a family member.

Agustin-Hernandez then ran out of the home and was chased by others inside, but they lost sight of him, the prosecutor's office said.

Through surveillance review and witness interviews, prosecutors identified Agustin-Hernandez as the suspect and took him into custody on Sunday. MCPO has filed a motion to keep the 51-year-old in custody pending a trial, according to a news release.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Detective Michael Wherley or Sergeant Sherika Salmon at (609) 989-6568 or by emailing mcposvu@mercercounty.org.