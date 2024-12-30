Watch CBS News

Police investigating deadly Kensington shooting, update on NJ human remains found | Digital Brief

Philadelphia police are investigating after a 35-year-old man died following a shooting in Kensington Monday morning. New Jersey State Police are also asking for the public's help with identifying remains that were recently discovered in Cape May County. Plus, a menorah lighting in Headhouse Square will take place Monday night to celebrate the sixth night of Hanukkah. Aziza Shuler has the latest morning headlines with weather from Andrew Kozak.
