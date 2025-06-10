Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania State Police investigating after woman, toddler found dead in Quakertown

By Jessica MacAulay

Pennsylvania State Police and the Bucks County Coroner's Office are investigating after a woman and a toddler were found dead inside a car at a Quakertown home on Sunday, officials said.

State police and emergency medical services responded to a home on Barley Drive in Quakertown, Bucks County, where they found two people unresponsive in a car, according to the coroner's office. 

Medical officials pronounced the two people dead at around 5 p.m., the coroner's office said in a news release. 

The coroner's office identified the two people as 42-year-old Agnes Dawidowicz and 3-year-old Charlie Dawidowicz. Both the 42-year-old's and the 3-year-old's manner of death and cause of death are pending further investigation.

The coroner's office didn't say why police and EMS were called to the home.  

