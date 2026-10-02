Delaware County bowling alley's adaptive league caters to people of all abilities

At a bowling alley in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, people of all abilities are finding a place on the lanes.

Every Friday morning, dozens of people with disabilities come to Sproul Lanes in Marple Township through Kaleidoscope Family Solutions' adaptive bowling league.

Some use ramps to guide their bowling balls down the lane, while bumpers help keep the balls out of the gutter. Others use noise-canceling headphones to help manage sensory overload.

For many bowlers, the league is also a chance to spend time with friends and be part of a community.

That includes 23-year-old Drexel Hill resident Jimmy Charlier, who has autism. His family said coming to Sproul Lanes has become a tradition, giving Jimmy a chance to spend time on the lanes with his friends.

"I just think it's a wonderful experience for him," Donna Charlier said. "He loves to go bowling. He loves it."

Trish Treskot, program director at Kaleidoscope Family Solutions, said she enjoys seeing bowlers build their skills.

"It's exciting to see people trying to get better, whether they go from using a ramp to throwing it independently," Treskot said. "And there's people around to help everyone, so it's great."

Sproul Lanes has welcomed people of all ages and abilities for decades. The facility also hosts Special Olympics. Co-owner Steve Abbonizio said he's seeing more people come out for adaptive bowling.

"It's kind of our commitment back to the community," Abbonizio said. "It's part of the fabric of the community, and I love giving back, but more importantly, I love seeing these kids smile and have a great time."

For the bowlers, the experience is about more than the score. The league gives them a chance to get out, stay active and build a sense of community in a place where they can feel comfortable being themselves.