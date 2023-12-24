Pennsylvania SPCA shelter empties shelter for 1st time in 47 years: "a true miracle"

This Pa. animal shelter is empty for the 1st time in 47 years

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Two weeks ago, the SPCA animal shelter in Adams County, Pennsylvania was filled to the brim with cats and dogs.

But as of Saturday, the shelter is almost completely empty, except for one kitty that came in as a stray a short time ago.

The shelter says this must be a Christmas miracle, because it's the first time in 47 years that the shelter is empty-- let alone at this time of year.

The Adams County SPCA staff and volunteers worked very hard to make this happen, but they say they couldn't have done it without the help of the community stepping up and adopting all of these four-legged friends into their families.

This year alone, the SPCA adopted out almost 600 animals and reunited 125 strays with their owners.

By clearing the shelter, this enables the rescue to pull animals from other rescues across the state and save more lives. They hope 2024 will bring more adventures and successes to their mission.

"We will be pulling animals from other shelters in PA next week in hopes of relieving some of their stress," the Adams County SPCA said in a Facebook post. "Right now, we are going to enjoy this accomplishment! Merry Christmas!"

And to all those dogs and kitties out there this Christmas enjoying their new families...Meowy Christmas to all and a Woofy new year!