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Multiple people shot in Wilmington, Delaware, authorities say

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

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Multiple people were shot in Wilmington, Delaware, Tuesday afternoon, New Castle County emergency officials said. 

The shooting happened near the intersection of North Adams Street and West 7th Street.

A large police presence and a medical helicopter were at the scene around 2:50 p.m.

Police and police vehicles on the scene of a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
CBS News Philadelphia

Wilmington Police said they are investigating the incident. Adams Street is closed between 4th and 9th streets, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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