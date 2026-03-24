Multiple people shot in Wilmington, Delaware, authorities say
Multiple people were shot in Wilmington, Delaware, Tuesday afternoon, New Castle County emergency officials said.
The shooting happened near the intersection of North Adams Street and West 7th Street.
A large police presence and a medical helicopter were at the scene around 2:50 p.m.
Wilmington Police said they are investigating the incident. Adams Street is closed between 4th and 9th streets, according to police.
This is a developing story and will be updated.