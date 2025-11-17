Dozen bars and restaurants in Philadelphia undergo active bystander intervention training

A dozen bars and restaurants in Philadelphia are having their employees take part in active bystander intervention training. The training is put on by a group called The Safe Bar Network.

The idea is to help service workers be able to identify problematic scenarios before they happen and de-escalate them.

Some of the scenarios featured in the training include drinking too much, harassment, or even violence.

"Recognizing a situation before it becomes a situation," The Safe Bar Network training facilitator Mike Hoversten said. "And having the skills to interact in that without interfering with everybody else's experience. Because we have a house full of guests, we want everybody to be able to have a good time they came here for. But sometimes we have little things we have to address in the meantime."

