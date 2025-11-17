Watch CBS News
Dozen bars and restaurants in Philadelphia undergo active bystander intervention training

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

A dozen bars and restaurants in Philadelphia are having their employees take part in active bystander intervention training. The training is put on by a group called The Safe Bar Network.

The idea is to help service workers be able to identify problematic scenarios before they happen and de-escalate them.

Some of the scenarios featured in the training include drinking too much, harassment, or even violence.

"Recognizing a situation before it becomes a situation," The Safe Bar Network training facilitator Mike Hoversten said. "And having the skills to interact in that without interfering with everybody else's experience. Because we have a house full of guests, we want everybody to be able to have a good time they came here for. But sometimes we have little things we have to address in the meantime."

These are just a few of the bars in the area participating this week.

  • The Dolphin
  • Harper's Garden
  • Craft Hall
  • Rosy's
  • Lucy's
  • Juno
  • Lola's Garden

