Watch CBS News
Local News

Lost dog reunites with owner's family 3 years after going missing

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Lost dog reunited with owner 3 years after going missing
Lost dog reunited with owner 3 years after going missing 00:41

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dog who was missing for three years is finally reconnected with its owner's family hundreds of miles away. 

Bentley came to ACCT Philly as a stray on May 8.

The Philadelphia animal shelter scanned the dog for a microchip, and he had one.

ACCT Philly was able to track down the owner's sister.

dog.jpg

The sister told the shelter that Bentley's owner died a couple of years ago, but they would love to have him back.

Volunteers drove Bentley down to Memphis.

It's still not clear how the dog got to Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 8:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.