Lost dog reunites with owner's family 3 years after going missing

Lost dog reunited with owner 3 years after going missing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dog who was missing for three years is finally reconnected with its owner's family hundreds of miles away.

Bentley came to ACCT Philly as a stray on May 8.

The Philadelphia animal shelter scanned the dog for a microchip, and he had one.

ACCT Philly was able to track down the owner's sister.

The sister told the shelter that Bentley's owner died a couple of years ago, but they would love to have him back.

Volunteers drove Bentley down to Memphis.

It's still not clear how the dog got to Philadelphia.