Lost dog reunites with owner's family 3 years after going missing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dog who was missing for three years is finally reconnected with its owner's family hundreds of miles away.
Bentley came to ACCT Philly as a stray on May 8.
The Philadelphia animal shelter scanned the dog for a microchip, and he had one.
ACCT Philly was able to track down the owner's sister.
The sister told the shelter that Bentley's owner died a couple of years ago, but they would love to have him back.
Volunteers drove Bentley down to Memphis.
It's still not clear how the dog got to Philadelphia.
