Man dies in crash in Philadelphia suburb after suffering medical episode, police say

By Tom Ignudo

A 58-year-old man died after suffering a medical episode on Wednesday while he was behind the wheel of his truck that crashed into a building in Woodlyn, Pennsylvania, police said. 

The crash happened at about 9 a.m. on the 1300 block of MacDade Boulevard. 

Police said the 58-year-old man was driving a Ford pickup truck westbound on MacDade Boulevard near Fairview Avenue when he had a medical episode and accelerated on the gas. A woman in the passenger seat then steered the truck through the intersection without hitting any vehicles, but the truck struck a building. 

lns-chopper-car-vs-building-woodlyn-103024-frame-52502.jpg
Police said the 58-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center and placed in stable condition. 

The building was also damaged, according to police. 

The crash is under investigation. 

