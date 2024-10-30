Man dies in crash in Philadelphia suburb after suffering medical episode, police say

Philadelphia's largest union for city workers to vote on strike | Digital Brief

A 58-year-old man died after suffering a medical episode on Wednesday while he was behind the wheel of his truck that crashed into a building in Woodlyn, Pennsylvania, police said.

The crash happened at about 9 a.m. on the 1300 block of MacDade Boulevard.

Police said the 58-year-old man was driving a Ford pickup truck westbound on MacDade Boulevard near Fairview Avenue when he had a medical episode and accelerated on the gas. A woman in the passenger seat then steered the truck through the intersection without hitting any vehicles, but the truck struck a building.

Police said the 58-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

The building was also damaged, according to police.

The crash is under investigation.