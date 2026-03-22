Bethlehem man dead, 3 others injured in crash in Upper Saucon Township, Pennsylvania, police say

A Bethlehem man died, and three other people were injured Sunday in a crash on the Center Valley Parkway in Upper Saucon Township, Pennsylvania, police said.

The crash happened at around 11 a.m. on the 3300 block of Center Valley Parkway and involved multiple vehicles, according to police.

Upper Saucon police said Brian McKenna, 62, was driving a 2020 Tesla westbound on the Center Valley Parkway when he crossed over the center median and struck multiple vehicles traveling eastbound. Seven vehicles with a total of 10 people inside were involved in the crash, according to police.

Police said officers extricated McKenna from his car, but he didn't survive the crash. Three other people who were injured were taken to local hospitals. The conditions for the three people were not immediately available.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said an autopsy to determine McKenna's cause of death will be performed Monday.

The crash is under investigation.