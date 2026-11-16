The fight to save the Academy of Natural Sciences is playing out at Philadelphia City Hall.

Councilmembers took the rare step of subpoenaing Drexel University's president to testify at a hearing Monday.

"The academy board and executive leadership presented the closure of the public museum as unpreventable and inevitable," Antonio Merlo, the president of Drexel, said.

It was a blame game at City Hall Monday. Merlo discussed the abrupt closure of the Academy of Natural Sciences museum. His testimony led councilmembers to call Academy Board Chair Suzanne Biemiller out of the audience, who discussed an interaction with Merlo and another board member at a September 2025 meeting.

"He basically said, look, 'You all need to move your collections and sell the building within two years,'" Biemiller said.

Drexel and the board, who jointly oversee the academy, said they discussed financial challenges facing the museum for more than a year. But councilmembers wanted to hear less about how we got to this point and more about how it can be fixed.

"I think there's enough blame to go around," Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said. "After two hearings, I think we can all agree that it didn't have to come to this."

Councilmembers grilled Drexel and academy officials over why they weren't approached about the financial crisis until the 11th hour. On Monday, they pledged to step in to help.

"I think a lot of my colleagues would have an appetite for a couple million dollars a year in reoccurring revenue," Thomas said.

But reopening the museum quickly may not be so easy. It was unclear from Drexel and academy leaders how much money they need.

Officials with the mayor's office advising the groups seemed to favor having a firm structure in place before reopening.

"Absent a plan, it's hard to say how much, and when and why," Trish Wellenbach, deputy mayor of strategic initiatives of the City of Philadelphia, said.

"You don't have to wait to open the museum until you have a plan," Thomas said. "There's enough people saying right now, we'll put up the money right now."

But Monday's hearing did inspire at least some confidence from a packed chamber of academy supporters that the museum will host the public once again.

"I am so confident in it," Amber Redfield of Philadelphia said. "I mean, I feel it in my bones."