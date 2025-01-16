Man charged with New Jersey hit-and-run after father gave false confession, Absecon police say

Two men are being charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Atlantic County, New Jersey, after police say a man falsely confessed to a crime that his son allegedly committed.

Absecon police say Byron A. Jones, 52, of Mays Landing, falsely confessed to the Nov. 30, 2024, crash, which critically injured a man and killed his dog in Absecon. Police say their investigation revealed that Amir A. Jones, 20, of Mays Landing, was driving the car that hit the victim, 25-year-old Syed Hoque, and his dog, according to a news release from the department.

The driver fled the scene after the crash at Highland Boulevard and Marlborough Avenue, and a passing driver called 911, police say.

Police later arrested Byron A. Jones after pulling him over while he was driving a car that matched the one that allegedly struck Hoque.

Amir A. Jones is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury, hitting a domestic animal, failing to report an accident and other charges.

Byron A. Jones is charged with hindering apprehension of another person and making false reports to law enforcement.

Absecon police worked with the Atlantic County prosecutor's office on the case.