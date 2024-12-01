Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver arrested after Absecon, New Jersey, hit-and-run seriously injures man, kills dog

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A driver has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 25-year-old man seriously injured and killed his dog in Absecon, New Jersey, police said

Syed Hoque, 25, of Absecon, and his dog were hit by a car just after midnight Saturday morning at the intersection of Highland Boulevard and Marlborough Avenue, Absecon police said in a post on Facebook. 

The dog died, and Hoque was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police. 

The driver fled the scene, and a passing driver called 911. Officers searched the area, found a car matching the description and arrested Byron A. Jones, 52, of Mays Landing, police said. 

The Absecon Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office are investigating the crash. 

Man and Dog Struck by Vehicle - Driver Arrested After Fleeing Scene On Saturday, November 30, 2024, shortly after...

Posted by Absecon Police Department on Saturday, November 30, 2024
Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.