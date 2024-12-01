Driver arrested after Absecon, New Jersey, hit-and-run seriously injures man, kills dog

A driver has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 25-year-old man seriously injured and killed his dog in Absecon, New Jersey, police said.

Syed Hoque, 25, of Absecon, and his dog were hit by a car just after midnight Saturday morning at the intersection of Highland Boulevard and Marlborough Avenue, Absecon police said in a post on Facebook.

The dog died, and Hoque was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver fled the scene, and a passing driver called 911. Officers searched the area, found a car matching the description and arrested Byron A. Jones, 52, of Mays Landing, police said.

The Absecon Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office are investigating the crash.

