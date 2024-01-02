"Abbott Elementary" actress Sheryl Lee Ralph introduces Mayor Cherelle Parker with heartfelt poem

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Abbott Elementary" actress and star Sheryl Lee Ralph introduced Mayor Cherelle Parker with a heartfelt poem that almost brought Parker to tears before she was sworn in as the first woman mayor of Philadelphia.

Ralph wrote the poem herself.

Read Ralph's full poem below:

In this, the great city of Philadelphia, in years passed where the enslaved ran, walked, groveled came here in search of freedom.

Today, in memory of those ancestors, let us not forget that we are witnessing history.

The occasion, the inauguration of the first female mayor of the city of Philadelphia. A poem written by none other than me.

"In the sister, the city of Brotherly Love, and Sisterly Affection, there beats a heart where history weaves.

Birthing an unlikely trailblazer among golden leaves. Her path, a trail of strength untold.

The first female, a mayor so bold.

Through cobblestone streets and echoing city halls, she shattered ceilings, scaled some mighty walls.

Her voice, a deep melody. Resilience in rhyme.

A beacon for change transcending time with grace she danced in the steel face of doubt in every step a legacy laid out.

A symphony of progress. Notes pure and clear. A melody that silenced the whispers of fear.

In heritage, rich. Where painful shadows persist, she is painting futures with the color named resist.

A canvas to be transformed by her guiding hand. A portrait of hope. A woman determined to take a stand.

North, South, Northeast and West. She spoke of unity.

A city tapestry a new. Stitching dreams for every color, every shade, and every hue.

Her, mayoral throne. A symbol profound. Breaking barriers as the walls, oh they will come down.

The city, Philadelphia will echo her historical name. A testament of courage. Forever a flame.

In the annals of time, her story will be etched. Philadelphia's first female mayor. A Black Queen.

Firmly fetched, the honorable, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker."