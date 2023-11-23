Sheryl Lee Ralph cameos as Mrs. Claus in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK (CBS) -- The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is teeming with tradition, but this year featured a history-making appearance by one of the North Pole's most famous residents.

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, dressed as Mrs. Claus, surprised viewers when she joined Santa Claus on his sleigh to wrap up the parade and ring in the holiday season.

The "Abbott Elementary" star and part-time Pennsylvania resident first teased her appearance Thursday morning on social media, writing "The ⁦@Macys⁩ Thanksgiving Parade is starting with a surprise ending!!! Jingle Bells y'all!"

According to PEOPLE, Ralph is the first celebrity and first Black Mrs. Claus to appear on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade's final float.

Thrilled fans watching the parade reacted on social media to seeing Ralph, clad in a festive green coat, portray the popular Mrs. Claus character.

"SHERYL LEE RALPH AS MRS CLAUS IS EVERYTHING!!!!!" one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote.

"Cast Sheryl Lee Ralph in a Christmas movie ASAP!" another suggested.

Ralph, who is married to Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes, won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series in 2022 for her portrayal of Philadelphia public school teacher Barbara Howard in "Abbot Elementary." She also took home the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the role in 2023.