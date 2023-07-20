Watch CBS News
"Abbott Elementary" stars rally with SAG-AFTRA in Philadelphia

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Striking actors belonging to the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists are bringing their case here to Philadelphia.

They're holding a rally at Love Park starting Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m.

The rally comes as members of SAG and the Writers Guild of America are striking against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter, who are on the hit TV show "Abbott Elementary," will appear at the rally along with local officials, state Sens. Vincent Hughes and Nikil Saval, Reps. Ben Waxman and Tarik Khan and actor David Morse.

"Abbott Elementary," an ABC comedy, depicts the lives of teachers at the titular, fictional school in Philadelphia.

SAG-AFTRA says the main sticking points in reaching a new contract include pay, residuals from streaming services, and the use of artificial intelligence. 

Some CBS News staff are SAG-AFTRA members, but they work under a different contract than the actors and are not affected by the strike.

