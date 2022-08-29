2 men charged in fatal shooting of Philadelphia man, police say 1 of the men is on the run

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are searching for one of two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man last week in Atlantic City. Police say 32-year-old Aaron Callahan and 47-year-old Kenneth Creek were charged with murder and other related charges in the shooting of 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Aug. 25.

Callahan was taken into custody, but police say Creek is currently on the run.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is now seeking the public's assistance in locating Creek. They ask you to be cautious and not approach Creek as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Any information on Creek's whereabouts or this investigation can be directed to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800, anonymously at https://www.acpo.org/forms/tips-crime-reporting/ or to your local police department.