92-year-old Morrisville Little League member receives support

MORRISVILLE< Pa. (CBS) -- Community members are teaming up to give back to a beloved member of the Morrisville Little League.

Ninety-two-year-old Charlie Howard is the boss around the baseball fields in Morrisville, Bucks County, and he means the world to the Morrisville Little League

"Anything goes on, anything they want, they call me," Howard said. "I come down doing it for them. That's me."

He's been involved with the league for over 40 years, and the Morrisville Little League president shares that he never misses a day.

"Charlie's been involved in Morrisville Little League for 40-plus years," Ben Bressler, Morrisville Little League president, said. "Charlie's down here every day, either he takes the bus and or walks here from the center of Morrisville and it's a good .5 mile to a mile. And I think Morrisville Little League is one of his driving factors as to why he stays young at heart."

To get around Williamson Park, Charlie uses a golf cart. But last summer it was stolen.

The team started a fundraising campaign to get it replaced.

Donations came flying in, including from alums 30 years ago. The goal of the campaign has already been reached.

"There's people that were in this Little League 20, 30 years ago that are donating to this fund," Bressler said. "Charlie's as much a family to us as we are to him and I think that's very important to understand it's more than just a golf cart, it's about Charlie."

Charlie is also well known for taking on big projects.

"I want to get the fence fixed. I want to get the roof fixed," Charlie said. "I'm trying to get this fixed up and keep it nice and in shape for the kids. It's all for the kids."

Charlie's grateful for families who've stepped up to the plate for him. He just can't wait to get back to work.

He says he can't rest because he has to keep moving.