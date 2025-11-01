9 Pagan gang members arrested in connection to Pennsylvania Wawa shooting

Nine members of the Pagans Outlaw Motorcycle Gang have been arrested in connection with a shooting involving a rival biker gang at a Wawa in Montgomery County, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office announced Friday.

The arrested gang members include 51-year-old George Cwienk III, Joel Hernandez-Martinez, 36, George Hripto Jr., 50, Jason Lawless, 45, all of Bridgeport; Manuel Baez-Santos, 34, of Norristown, Erik Dixon, 33, of King of Prussia, Luke Higgins, 29, of Dauberville, Justin Noll, 34, of Reading, and Erik Rosenberger, 46, of East Greenville. All of them were charged with aggravated assault, riot, and 46 counts of recklessly endangering another person.

The arrests are related to the Oct. 17 shooting at a Wawa located on 2544 West Main Street in Norristown, where six people were injured, including two bystanders. One of the bystanders was shot in his face while putting air in his car's tire, and the other was a woman who was shot in the torso near the entrance to the convenience store.

According to the DA's office, the shooting stemmed from a confrontation between members of the Pagans and the Unknown Bikers Outlaw Motorcycle Gang just after 9 p.m. that night.

Surveillance video showed members of the Unknown Bikers filling up their motorcycles when nine members of the Pagans rode down Ridge Pike in unison. The Pagans passed the first entrance to the Wawa parking lot and entered through the second. Some of the Pagans surrounded the rival gang, while others blocked escape routes. A physical altercation broke out, and officials said the Pagans appeared to be attempting to remove the colors from the Unknowns. Moments later, gunfire erupted, and the Pagans fled the scene shortly after.

Norristown Police then pulled Rosenberger, Higgins, Cwienk, Hernandez-Martinez, and Noll. Police noticed Cwienk, Hernandez-Martinez, and Noll were suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Bail was set at $50,000 for Noll due to ongoing medical treatment. Bail for the other eight members was set at $500,000 as they remain in custody at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.