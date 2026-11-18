Joel Embiid scored 26 points, VJ Edgecombe added a season-high 24 and LeBron James finished with 22 as the Philadelphia 76ers beat Orlando 121-116 on Wednesday night, halting the Magic's four-game winning streak.

Philadelphia rallied from an early 17-point deficit and improved to 13-3, its best start in 26 years. The team opened the 2000-01 season 14-2 en route to an appearance in the NBA Finals.

Franz Wagner scored 27 for Orlando, which led for 41 minutes of the game. Wagner has scored at least 20 points in six straight games. Jalen Suggs added 18 points for Orlando.

Philadelphia played without three starters. Leading scorer Tyrese Maxey (foot) was a late scratch, and both Jaylen Brown and Dean Wade sat with hamstring issues. Maxey was the only Sixers starter who hadn't missed a game this season.

Embiid shook off a slow start and took charge for Philadelphia, finishing 12 of 15 from the free-throw line. That, combined with Edgecombe's 4-for-9 shooting from 3-point range and 13 fourth-quarter points, was too much for the Magic.

Edgecombe's clutch 3-pointer on a no-look pass from James gave Philadelphia a 114-112 lead with 1:36 left.

Philadelphia also got an important 3-pointer from Anfernee Simons, who made his first start of the season. Raised in the Orlando area and named after Magic legend Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway, Simons hit a deep jumper that put the game out of reach with 14.3 seconds left and sparked a celebration led by James.

Orlando shot 51% from 3-point distance, but couldn't overcome a 9-for-17 effort from the free-throw line.

Up next

76ers: Host Milwaukee on Saturday.

Magic: At Brooklyn on Friday.