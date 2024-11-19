Hearings resume for proposed 76ers arena in Philadelphia, first public comment session Tuesday

Hearings for the proposed $1.3 billion 76ers arena in Center City will resume in Philadelphia Tuesday, after officials from Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration and team representatives made their case for the project before city councilmembers last week.

But for the first time, the public will have the chance to let the council know exactly how they feel about the controversial project.

Those for and against building 76 Place in Market East have pointed to traffic concerns, the impact on Chinatown and its culture and a potential economic boom on the city in their arguments around the arena proposal.

People like Debbie Law, who operated a family business on 10th Street, aka Chinatown's "Main Street," for over 30 years.

The ornate architecture of the Chinatown Arch used to be visible from her storefront window, but said she had to close up shop after bigtime investors swooped into the neighborhood and didn't renew their lease.

"The word in the community is they are waiting for a bigger opportunity, "Law said.

The Philadelphia City Council is just weeks away from voting on 76 Place, which would seat more than 18,000 people and according to Mayor Parker, create more than 1,000 jobs in construction and operations.

Brian Myers is the Training Director at IBEW Local 98. In an interview along with the union's Business Development Manager Mark Lynch, Myers said urban development in other parts of the city has paid off throughout Philadelphia's history.

"You look at AJ Drexel in the 1850s. That's how Society Hill towers were created, or Rittenhouse Square or our business district on Broad Street. They were all created because there was somebody that took the chance on urban renewal projects," Myers said.

If the arena project gets the green light, the union can accept more applicants.

"It's going to create jobs and good paying jobs," said Lynch, who added that nobody wants anyone to be displaced in the process.

"We need to get out of our own way and focus on the future of this city," Lynch said.

Meanwhile, the future for Law's family remains uncertain, like many of the businesses in Chinatown.

She's fearful that if 76 Place becomes a reality, the culture of the community is at risk.

"The word Chinatown can exist, but whether Chinese people, immigrants, the community will exist, is a different story," Law said.

Nine of the 17 City Council members will need to vote "yes" for the arena proposal to pass, and the Sixers say they'll need council's approval before the end of the year to stay on track. According to the legislation's terms, if approved the new arena would open in August 2031.

Tuesday's public hearings begin at 10 a.m., and the first public testimony period begins at 1:30 p.m.

People interested in speaking during the public comment hearings need to contact the Chief Clerk's Office at (215) 686-3407 or arena.hearings@phila.gov by 3 p.m. the day before they want to testify and submit the following:

Full name

Phone number

The bill number or resolution number/numbers that will be addressed and what day they want to testify

The remaining public testimony hearings are scheduled for Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Nov. 21 from 6-9 p.m., Nov. 26 from 1:30-4 p.m., and Dec. 2 from 6-9 p.m.