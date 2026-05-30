75-year-old man injured in South Philadelphia hit-and-run after being pinned under truck, police say

A 75-year-old man was hospitalized after a hit-and-run in South Philadelphia Saturday night, police say.

The incident happened on South 11th and Federal streets in Passyunk Square just after 10:30 p.m., Inspector D F Pace said.

Authorities said a 75-year-old man was standing near a bus stop when he was struck by a white pickup truck. The man was pinned under the truck. The driver got out and attempted to free him but was unable to. The driver then fled the scene on foot, Pace said.

The 75-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Hospital and listed in critical condition.

It is unclear what direction the driver ran.

This is a developing story.