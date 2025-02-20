64-year-old woman fatally shot in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood

A 64-year-old woman was fatally shot in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said officers were patrolling near the area of 52nd Street and Greenway Avenue around 3 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. According to Small, police made it to the scene of the shooting "within seconds," where they found the woman lying the road.

She was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead shortly after arriving to the hospital.

Small said the woman was found lying on top of a cane, and investigators located multiple shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon near her body.

Investigators are using Real Time Crime cameras and footage from local businesses to locate a suspect, who Small said was last seen running from the scene and heading east on Greenway Avenue.

Police said the suspected shooter was wearing all dark clothing. Investigators are still working to determine a motive in the killing.