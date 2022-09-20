Watch CBS News
SUV and school bus collide, at least one person hospitalized in West Philadelphia, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Chopper 3 was live over a school bus crash on South 52nd and Spruce Streets. CBS3 was told the bus collided with an SUV and at least one person was transported to the hospital. 

CBS3 has also learned that additional medic units have been requested for additional patients.

CBS3 was told that three children and the bus driver were on the bus. They were headed to Dobbins Tech High School.

All four were taken to the hospital because they were shaken up but had no visible injuries.

At this point, it is still unclear what caused the accident.

