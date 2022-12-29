Watch CBS News
Local News

5-year-old recovering after shooting accident in Philadelphia: police

/ CBS Philadelphia

5-year-old recovering after shooting accident in Philadelphia: police
5-year-old recovering after shooting accident in Philadelphia: police 00:48

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 5-year-old child was rushed to a hospital after shooting himself in the leg.

Now, investigators are working to find out how the boy got access to a gun.

Police say the child was home with family, handling the weapon, when the gun discharged, hitting him in the thigh.

Investigators say the boy was then was rushed to the hospital.

"The femoral artery wasn't struck, he didn't break his femur bone," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "According to staff at the hospital, he is very, very lucky."  

At this time, police are calling the shooting accidental and say the boy is lucky to be alive. He is in stable condition.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 6:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.