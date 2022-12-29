5-year-old recovering after shooting accident in Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 5-year-old child was rushed to a hospital after shooting himself in the leg.

Now, investigators are working to find out how the boy got access to a gun.

Police say the child was home with family, handling the weapon, when the gun discharged, hitting him in the thigh.

Investigators say the boy was then was rushed to the hospital.

"The femoral artery wasn't struck, he didn't break his femur bone," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "According to staff at the hospital, he is very, very lucky."

At this time, police are calling the shooting accidental and say the boy is lucky to be alive. He is in stable condition.