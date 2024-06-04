5-year-old girl hit by Philadelphia police car in Kingsessing neighborhood, police say

Quadruple shooting in Philadelphia under investigation | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 5-year-old girl was struck by a Philadelphia police car in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.

According to police, an officer was patrolling Tuesday night and driving south on the 1600 block of South Ithan Street in Kingsessing when they hit a 5-year-old girl.

Emergency medical services took the child to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she is said to be recovering, police said.

Police also said the officer was not injured in the crash.

The Crash Investigation Division is currently overseeing the area where the collision happened.