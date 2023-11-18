5 questions Eagles must answer for Week 11 against Chiefs: Jalen Hurts' knee, Dallas Goedert's replacement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --The Philadelphia Eagles have their biggest game of the season this week, a highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs (the first time both teams have played since Kansas City beat Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII 10 months ago).

This isn't a rematch in the NovaCare Complex, however. Eagles players have reiterated throughout the week the Chiefs won't be giving their rings back if Philadelphia wins Monday night, even if the victory would be a huge boost toward earning home-field advantage in the NFC.

RELATED: Philadelphia radio station won't play Taylor Swift's music weekend before Eagles-Chiefs game

The Kansas City matchup begins the toughest five-game stretch for the Eagles, who face the Chiefs (away), Buffalo Bills (home), San Francisco 49ers (home), Dallas Cowboys (road), and Seattle Seahawks (road). A 3-2 stretch for the Eagles would significantly help their chances at home-field advantage in the conference.

As the Eagles prepare for the most-anticipated matchup of the NFL season, here are five questions heading into Monday's showdown.

1. Who is the right guard?

Cam Jurgens is on track to start at right guard this week for the Eagles, getting an extra week to rest his injured foot. Jurgens was with the first team at right guard in practice earlier this week, which is massive for the Eagles' offensive line and run game.

In the four games Jurgens started, the Eagles were second in the NFL in rushing yards per game (165.2) and third in yards per carry (4.7). The four games Jurgens missed? The Eagles are 19th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (99.2) and 28th in yards per carry (3.4).

2. How is Jalen Hurts' knee after the bye week?

Quarterback Jalen Hurts ditched the knee sleeve this week in preparation for the Chiefs, a good sign that his knee is better after having a week off for recovery.

"Again, the bye couldn't have come at a better time," Hurts said earlier this week. "I feel like personally it was a good week. I definitely got some time out of it."

While limited running the football, Hurts was arguably the game's best pocket quarterback during the injury. In the three games since the Eagles lost to the New York Jets in Week 6, Hurts is 69 of 92 (75%) for 805 yards with eight touchdowns to one interception and a 125.5 passer rating.

Hurts was third in the NFL in completion percentage, first in passing touchdowns and first in passer rating in that span (Weeks 7-9).

Hurts has also completed 60 of 78 passes (76.9%) for 671 yards with seven touchdowns to one interception (126.6 rating) over that three-game stretch.

In essence, the knee injury didn't affect Hurts' ability to throw the football. But he only had 63 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in the last three games, clearly limited in mobility.

With Hurts being close to 100%, expect the Eagles' run game to be more productive with the zone-read and the RPO as possibilities, along with the threat of Hurts running.

3. What's the plan with Dallas Goedert out?

Good news for the Eagles. Tight end Dallas Goedert won't be placed on injured reserve and is expected to be back as early as the Week 14 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. So who will be the Eagles' tight end in the meantime, and what's the plan going forward until Goedert gets back?

Jack Stoll will be the No. 1 tight end in Goedert's absence. He's been used more as a blocker since coming to the Eagles, and likely will stay in the role to help out the run game.

While there will be opportunities for Stoll to catch passes, expect a larger role for wideout Julio Jones as the Eagles will go with three-receiver sets (11 personnel). Quez Watkins is still on injured reserve and isn't expected to be back this week.

4. Who will be the slot cornerback this week?

Bradley Roby says he'll be back for Monday's showdown against the Chiefs, and it's trending that way. Roby has been a full-go in practice all week after missing the past three games with a shoulder injury.

The Eagles need Roby healthy to solidify the pass defense, as he's been the best slot cornerback with Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson done for the year. In 34 coverage snaps, opposing quarterbacks are just 4 of 10 targeting Roby for 6 yards and a 47.9 passer rating (0.6 yards per attempt).

This pass defense is significantly better with Roby on the field.

5. Is the Chiefs' offense significantly impacted by the loss of Eric Bieniemy?

The Chiefs still have a powerful offense, even if these trends are the worst in the Patrick Mahomes era (since 2018):

23.1 PPG this season

208 points in 9-game span

Back-to-back games with 14 or fewer offensive points

Back-to-back games under 275 total yards

Back-to-back games with 0 2nd-half points

When Eric Bienemy was the offensive coordinator in Kansas City, the Chiefs scored the most points per game in the NFL (30.1) , along with the most yards per game (406.2). The Chiefs also had the best record in the NFL during Bieniemy's run, going 64-18 with five conference championship game appearances and two Super Bowl titles in the five years he was the offensive coordinator.

Bienemy departed after Super Bowl LVII to become the OC and play caller for the Washington Commanders.

Mahomes also had the most passing yards, passing touchdowns, and the highest passer rating since the start of the 2018 season -- all with Bieniemy as the offensive coordinator.

READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes confirms he has worn the same pair of underwear to every single game of his NFL career

This season, Mahomes is eighth among QBs in completion rate (68.6%), sixth in pass touchdowns (17), and 11th in passer rating (96.7), carrying a Chiefs offense that is 13th in scoring (23.1 PPG), ninth in points per possession (2.14), and seventh in yards per possession (35.0).

Regardless of this season's numbers, the Eagles aren't taking the Chiefs' offense lightly. This unit still has the 2022 NFL MVP Mahomes and can still make plays. The biggest red flag in the Chiefs offense is the 17 giveaways, which are third-most in the NFL. Turnover problems can be eliminated quickly, which makes Kansas City very dangerous.