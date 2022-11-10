Watch CBS News
46-year-old woman shot twice in chest in South Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Police have made an arrest in a shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened on the 4000 block of 26th Street, just after 2 p.m. Thursday. 

Police say a 46-year-old woman was shot twice in the chest.

She was first taken to Methodist Hospital and then taken to Jefferson where she was placed in stable condition.

Police arrested a female suspect and recovered a weapon. 

No word on what led up to this shooting.  

