46-year-old woman shot twice in chest in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Police have made an arrest in a shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened on the 4000 block of 26th Street, just after 2 p.m. Thursday.
Police say a 46-year-old woman was shot twice in the chest.
She was first taken to Methodist Hospital and then taken to Jefferson where she was placed in stable condition.
Police arrested a female suspect and recovered a weapon.
No word on what led up to this shooting.
