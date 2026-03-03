40 pounds of marijuana seized in Delaware County with help from Pennsylvania State Police K-9
Pennsylvania State Police made a major drug bust in Delaware County last month with help from a furry, four-legged officer.
On Feb. 26, troopers pulled over a car on I-95 in Ridley Township for "multiple traffic offenses," PSP said. After the driver denied troopers the chance to search the car, a PSP K-9 unit was brought to the scene.
State police said K-9 Ivan alerted officers to a narcotics odor in the car, which prompted troopers to take the driver into custody and get a warrant to seize and eventually search the vehicle.
PSP said nearly 40 pounds of marijuana hidden in boxes and buckets were found inside the car, along with about $6,000.
Police said the driver was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to deliver narcotics and other misdemeanor and traffic offenses.
K-9 Ivan has worked with Pennsylvania State Police since at least 2023. In December of that year, Ivan was one of 11 PSP K-9s to receive new body armor vests that were donated by the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s.