40 pounds of marijuana seized in Delaware County with help from Pennsylvania State Police K-9

Pennsylvania State Police made a major drug bust in Delaware County last month with help from a furry, four-legged officer.

On Feb. 26, troopers pulled over a car on I-95 in Ridley Township for "multiple traffic offenses," PSP said. After the driver denied troopers the chance to search the car, a PSP K-9 unit was brought to the scene.

State police said K-9 Ivan alerted officers to a narcotics odor in the car, which prompted troopers to take the driver into custody and get a warrant to seize and eventually search the vehicle.

PSP said nearly 40 pounds of marijuana hidden in boxes and buckets were found inside the car, along with about $6,000.

PSP K-9 Ivan assists with 40-poound drug bust in Delaware County Pennsylvania State Police

Police said the driver was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to deliver narcotics and other misdemeanor and traffic offenses.

K-9 Ivan has worked with Pennsylvania State Police since at least 2023. In December of that year, Ivan was one of 11 PSP K-9s to receive new body armor vests that were donated by the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s.