37th annual "Ben to the Shore Bike Tour" raising money to support families of fallen first responders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Happening this weekend, the 37th annual "Ben to The Shore Bike Tour" kicks off from Old City.

On Sunday, July 21, more than 2,200 bikers will travel 65 miles from the foot of the Ben Franklin Bridge to the Showboat Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. It's all to help families of fallen first responders.

"You take one pedal at a time and move forward," said Jack Costello, the associate director of the nonprofit Families Behind the Badge. "We're able to help provide funds to families within days sometimes within hours of the tragedy."

Last year, the tour raised $1.2 million. In 2024, the goal is $1.5 million.

"When we present a check to a family, it's not just a one and done deal. We don't give them a check and say 'Good luck with everything.' We stay in touch," said Costello.

"I tell them time and time again, if it wasn't for them I probably wouldn't be standing. Wouldn't be able to talk," said Stephanie Mack.

Mack is the widow of Pennsylvania State Trooper Martin Mack. Trooper Mack was killed in 2022 along with Trooper Branden Sisca and another man when they were hit on I-95 by a drunk driver.

The funds raised from these bike rides went toward a grant for Mack and her daughters

"Families Behind the Badge actually keeps Marty's memory alive and shows the girls that their dad isn't forgotten," said Mack.

"I understand the difficulty that a lot of law enforcement, military first responders, paramedics go through. This is just a way of giving back," said Bill Boileau, who is participating in this year's ride.

Boileau worked in law enforcement in New Castle County, Delaware for more than two decades. This will be his first time joining "Ben to the Shore."

"I'm a little nervous, but not too bad. I haven't ridden this long in about two years, but I'm with a great team and I'm sure they're going to carry me through," he said.

Registration is still open. The ride begins at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Once riders reach the shore, there's the "legendary" after party on the beach at the Showboat. You don't have to do the ride to go to the after party, but there is a $20 donation that goes back to the foundation to help families of fallen first responders.

And if you see the riders on their path, you're encouraged to give them a shout and a high five!