3 wanted in robbery at West Philly gas station: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have released surveillance footage of a robbery that took place in a Sunoco Gas Station parking lot at 52nd and Spruce Streets in West Philadelphia. According to police, the incident happened at 1 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Two men were getting into their car when three assailants jumped out of a vehicle and robbed them at gunpoint.
The victims were not injured.
If you have any information you're asked to contact the police.
