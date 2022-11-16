3 wanted in robbery at West Philly gas station: police

Police search for 3 in gunpoint robbery at Philly gas station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have released surveillance footage of a robbery that took place in a Sunoco Gas Station parking lot at 52nd and Spruce Streets in West Philadelphia. According to police, the incident happened at 1 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Two men were getting into their car when three assailants jumped out of a vehicle and robbed them at gunpoint.

The victims were not injured.

If you have any information you're asked to contact the police.