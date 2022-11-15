Neighbor recalls moments men jumped from home to escape fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS3 has learned new details regarding a fatal house fire in North Philadelphia that killed three people on Monday night. The fire tore through the entire home on the corner of Croskey and Lippincott Streets to the point where neighbors say people inside had no choice but to jump.

Eyewitness News video shows moments after two men made the life-or-death decision to jump from the second-floor window of the burning home, desperate to escape the flames.

"There's one [person] on the ground right here he jumped out the window," neighbor Tyron Martin said.

Martin captured the cellphone video just before 10 p.m. Monday as Philadelphia firefighters responded to the house fire in North Philadelphia.

"When I looked out my window, all the flames were shooting out in full force out of the top part. That's where the gentleman leaned forward and fell and hit the ground," Martin said.

Investigators say two of the men who jumped were taken to Temple University Hospital. One of the men died and another is in critical condition.

Meanwhile, two men were trapped inside the flames. Firefighters say they could not save them.

Neighbors believe it was a couple who'd lived there for a few years.

"They come outside for comfort instead of being cooped up in the house all day and that's what I remember them by. Unfortunately, I won't see them anymore," Martin said. "They were part of the community and everyone knew them. Their presence sitting out here will be greatly missed."

According to the City of Philadelphia property records, the two-story townhome was purchased in 2006.

CBS3 reached out to the owner who told us he was renting rooms to four tenants.

The owner believes a faulty extension cord ignited the fire, but fire marshals are still investigating.

"We don't know as of yet what was actually in the property," Assistant Chief Charles Walker said.

Tuesday afternoon demolition crews fenced off the property. Visibly damaged beyond repair.

The home is now being torn down. It's attached to another property that has visible damages as well, but CBS3 is told that the property is safe.