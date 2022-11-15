3 people dead after North Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people have died after a fire in North Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Police Department said Monday night. The fire happened around 10 p.m. on the 3100 block of North Croskey Street.

A woman and a man were found dead on the second floor, police said.

Police said three people jumped from the second window of the burning building. Two of them were transported to Temple University Hospital where one of them later died.

A firefighter was also brought to the hospital.

No ages of the victims are available, but police said they were all adults.

Investigators are determining the cause of the fire.

Fire officials say that it is this time of the year when they see an uptick in house fires.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to save two individuals tonight," Asst. Chief Charles Walker from the Philadelphia Fire Department said. "Coming up on the holidays, it is not good for any family, for the community, when this happens. So, you know, check on your loved ones, check on the elderly. Make sure everyone in your family and friends have working smoke alarms and an escape plan."

Officials have not been able to determine whether or not the house had working smoke detectors.