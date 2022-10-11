29-year-old in critical condition after shot multiple times in Hunting Park: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 29-year-old was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section, police say. The shooting happened on the 4300 block of North 8th Street around 1:15 p.m.
Police say the 29-year-old man was shot three times in the left arm and twice in the right thigh. He was transported to a local hospital and placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
