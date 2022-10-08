Watch CBS News
Crime

25-year-old woman found shot, dead in Rhwanhurst basement: Philadelphia police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 25-year-old woman was found dead in a Basement in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section on Saturday morning, police say. The woman was found with three gunshot wounds on the 2000 block of Napfle Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

Police say she was shot three times. Medics pronounced her dead at 11:40 a.m.

No information on arrests or weapons at this point.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 12:53 PM

