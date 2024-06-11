$222 million jackpot winning Powerball ticket sold in Lindenwold, New Jersey

Families displaced after fire at condos in East Windsor, NJ | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One lucky New Jersey lottery player woke up a whole lot richer on Tuesday.

A single $222 million jackpot winning ticket was sold at Preet Food Mart in Lindenwold, Camden County, according to the New Jersey Lottery. The $222 million is the value of an annuity paid out over 30 years — if the winner takes the cash option, the value is $104.7 million.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn in the Monday, June 10 Powerball drawing – 3, 10, 33, 58 and 59 – as well as the red Powerball of 9.

The store will receive a $30,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Powerball says this is the fourth jackpot won in 2024, with the previous winner being drawn May 6, 2024. CBS News Miami reports that ticket was sold at a Publix in Miami Shores, Florida.

Before that, Cheng Saephan, a Laos-born immigrant living in Portland, Oregon, won a $1.3 billion jackpot after battling cancer for eight years.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Some of the largest lottery prizes on record have been won in just the past few years, including the record $2.04 billion jackpot won in November 2022 in California.

This wasn't New Jersey's first major lottery win this year. In March, a ShopRite grocery store in Neptune, New Jersey sold a Mega Millions ticket that won the $1.13 billion jackpot.